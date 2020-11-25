This week we continue our discussion on Matthew 25 by talking about Jesus’ famed sheep and goat parable, but more importantly, this is the passage where Jesus tells us, “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.” (Matthew 25:40)
This is a verse often used to remind us how important it is to look after others. Jesus tells us that doing this is important because when sorting time comes, God will hold us to account for our actions.
While I do feel that accountability is an important moral principle, I do think that it is unrealistic for us to assume that God, or Christ, is just going to show up one day and simply tell us who has been bad and who has been good … after all, Santa Claus is the one who does that!
No, like with many things in life, I feel we need to accept that God gives us the tools we need to decide for ourselves if we want to try and make this world a better place or not.
Our world is full of problems, and there are many who choose to benefit from them. Jesus tells us, ultimately, it is to the benefit of no one when we choose to divide ourselves through hate, or to destroy that which works to the common good.
An example being climate change, it may be profitable to deny its existence, but it serves no one if the earth dies on us.
This Sunday we will discuss the choice God gives us, to hate or to love. No offense to the sheep or the goats of the world.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
