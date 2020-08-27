This week we will be looking at the foundation of Christian faith — people. After all, Jesus was pretty consistent in his message that to be in a relationship with God we need to recognize that there is an important connection between us and others.
Paul talks about this in Romans 12. We are each a part of a body and each of us have different roles. I feel the thing we forget about this body Paul talks about, is that all of its parts have worth, all of us have a valuable unique perspective and no matter what that role is, we are all needed in the mission of Christ.
Let us take, for instance Peter, who in Matthew 16 is called the rock upon which Jesus will build his church. This passage in large part gave rise to the papacy, which, in a lot of ways, is also seen as the go-to representative of God on earth.
But even if the Pope is the head of the church does that make the Pope more or less important than any other member of Christs’ family? I would argue no.
When Christians say we are a part of a family, or when we share communion, or when we say we are followers of Jesus, we are dedicating ourselves to a mission to dismantle earthy hierarchies because often it is this idea of status that divides us from one another.
And so this week we will be talking about the idea of status in our society; does it fit into an idea of God or not?
Join us for live worship on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.