This week we are focusing on Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well. In particular we are talking about holy water. What is that? Truth is, it’s just water, and that is what I think Jesus is trying to say to us in this passage in John 4. What do we consider to be holy and do those things actually sustain us?
There are many things in the church and in society we think of as holy, which probably do not sustain us. I am of the opinion that holiness is not something that can be contained by a person or an object.
When we venerate people, or things as being holy we eventually are confronted with their imperfections. But when we recognize that God can sustain us through people or things, that each of us have the ability to give holy gifts, like music, or poetry, art, a speech or a piece of legislation.
These things can be holy acts, as long as they give us something that is life sustaining. But that life-sustaining gift cannot be contained to a moment, a person or an object. That holiness comes from God.
Our concert scheduled for March 21 has been canceled. Worship services and social gatherings at our church have been cancelled until further notice.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas