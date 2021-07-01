Sunday worship services are on the Waterville town green at 9:30 a.m. If it rains, the service moves to the church.
This week we welcomed Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton to our worship service. Her message was “Reaching Out.” The scriptures used were Psalm 130 and Mark 5:21-43.
It doesn’t matter if we patiently wait, putting our hope in the Lord, or if we dramatically reach out in faith. God hears us, he knows us and he will redeem us. His unfailing love and grace allow us to carry on and serve him regardless of the circumstances we may find ourselves in.
Next week Rev. Joan O’Gorman will join us. We will be celebrating communion. If you would like the Zoom link to our service email us or go to our Facebook page.
— Robin Genetti
