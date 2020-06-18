In Exodus 19, God tells Moses that God saved the Hebrew people for a reason, and that reason was to fulfill their covenant with God. That's Great. But how do we do that?
For a long time people have been trying to figure that question out, and even with half the world looking to Christ to answer it, there are a lot of different ways we go about it. Do we do what God commands in Exodus 20 (Ten Commandments)? Do we do what Jesus tells us to do in Matthew 22 (Love God and Neighbor)? It’s difficult to know because when you ask different people you get different answers. You even get different answers about who is answering the question, some dude or God almighty. And these difference answers can turn into arguments, which obviously makes it a bit difficult for us to figure out what God thinks we should be doing, but there is one thing we can be sure of; we are not supposed to be figuring that question out by ourselves.
And this is where God comes in, because even though it may not always seem like human beings will ever be able to work together or even listen to one another, God has hope in us and God gives us the ability to do good together.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas