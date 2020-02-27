God is a mystery to me. I would hope that any Christian would feel the same. Not fully knowing God is not a problem; in fact it heightens the joy of those moments when God is revealed more clearly to us.
This is what Transfiguration Sunday is all about, the revelation of God through the prophets and the Christ. These revelations are important to us, As it is expressed in 2 Peter 1, we aren’t making it up when we say that we are following the call of God, but that does not mean we are always right. Because we are Christians we need to constantly be asking ourselves, who is it we are serving? Whose voice are we following? Is it the call of Christ and God, or is it the call of someone else?
That transfiguration moment when Jesus spoke with Moses and Elijah, where his clothes and face beamed with the presence and understanding of God, Christians are looking for that moment of understanding too. But we need to keep in mind that our understanding of God is the continued revelation of God in the world.
Moses’ understanding of God was different than Elijah’s, and Jesus’ understanding of God was different than both of theirs. This is not because God changed over time, it is because we have grown to know God better over time and we are still getting to know God better.
That is why it is important for us to ask who are we turning to to understand God? Are we just using the Bible or are we also using tradition, reason and experience to help us understand the transfigured word of God in our world? And, the only person who can answer that question for you is you.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas