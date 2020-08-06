Christian faith is not just faith in God, it is also about having faith in each other. It is this second aspect of faith that we often struggle with because, ironically, it is easier to have faith in the idea of God than it is to have faith in our brothers and sisters here in the world.
This is understandable; after all we have seen the things that human beings can do to one another and it does not need to be said that we are living in a time where it is easy to see human failure.
Still, I feel it is important that we as people in the world understand that the hate, greed and violence we show to each other can, and should be the exception rather than the norm. Jesus teaches that we each have a boundless capacity to show love.
If we were all to share just a portion of the love that we have in our hearts, think about how different the world could be.
Join us for worship live on Facebook, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield page. Past services are also available.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
