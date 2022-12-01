On Sunday, we celebrated the first Sunday of Advent, marking the beginning of a new year on the Christian calendar.
Just coming off Thanksgiving, we must be thankful for all our blessings. During this time of year, we may have a hard time finding joy. However, when we are grateful for little things like a sunrise, a warm house or food to eat, it puts things into a new perspective. Though we grieve those we lose, we also remember to be grateful that they existed. A moment of gratitude can change the course of your day or the day of someone you reach out to.
The church’s Christmas Eve service will be held at 7 p.m. Our Christmas morning service will be on Zoom only. The link will be available on our Facebook page.
— Robin Genetti
