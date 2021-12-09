Pastors Gary O’Gorman and Joan O’Gorman joined us for the second Sunday in Advent and communion. The Advent message was “Waiting in Peace” and the Scripture shared was from Luke 1:68-79.
Peace is defined as the absence of fear. God’s peace surpasses all understanding. Throughout the Bible you will read don’t be afraid and fear is an enemy. During this time of Advent, we feel like we are waiting for something. Perhaps God is waiting for us to be agents of peace.
Peace is an active state. It starts from within and then is passed on to others through your actions and example. God guides our feet in the way of peace. Jesus told us he was giving us his peace. What a wonderful gift if we only choose to access it.
Next Sunday Tracie Wright will be with us for the third week of Advent which focuses on Joy. All are welcome. Our Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. in person at church. We are hoping to make Zoom available also.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
