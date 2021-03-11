We welcomed Pastor Ann Larson again on Sunday. Her message was based on Exodus 20:1-17 and John 2:2:13-22. We often speak about the church not being the actual building, but its people. The gospel lesson today spoke of how a church or temple building should be used or not used.
In ancient times, traveling to the temple with animals to sacrifice could potentially injure the animals. So most of the faithful purchased the animals at the temple. In order not to defile the temple, the Jews could not purchase sacrificial animals with Roman coins. The coins had a graven image on them. That is why there were moneychangers.
This made the front part of the temple more of a marketplace than a house of prayer. It turned into a den of thieves instead of the house of the Lord. That is why Jesus overturned the tables and made such a fuss.
Our buildings and rituals can become more important to us than God, essentially becoming an idol. Where does our ultimate security lie? In our building and finances or in our faith, trust and reliance on God?
Next week we welcome Mark Selig to share God’s word with us. If you would like information about our service, email watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
— Robin Genetti
