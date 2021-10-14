Lay leader Tracie Wright was back with us on Sunday. The Scriptures used were Job 23:1-9, 16-17 and Hebrews 4:12-16. The message was “You got questions?”
God promises us his grace and mercy. He does not promise us answers. Look at the trials Job went through. He asked for answers and didn’t receive any. But he kept on going and persevered because God was with him the entire time. When we don’t receive any answers perhaps, we should just take the time and be still.
Next Sunday we will have Rev. Debbie Ingram share a message with us. If you would like the Zoom link to our service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
