When throwing pottery on a wheel, it’s important the potter remain centered and neither too forceful nor too gentle. Anxiousness about the outcome or impatience with the process will result in a poorly shaped object. When the clay does wobble or fall, it’s never too late to re-center and try again, or let the clay rest and shape it another day.
In the Bible, God is compared to a potter and humanity to clay. With infinite patience, God shapes us over and over, and it is never too late to begin again.
Over the millennia, what it means to be church has changed shape as people of faith entrust themselves to God’s hands. In today’s rapidly spinning world, perhaps it’s time for church to change form yet again, to let God shape us into something new.
We think God is calling us to explore new ways of using our buildings and our resources in even greater service to our community. What do you think this community needs? Will you join us in seeing what new shapes might emerge? Visit us in person or online at unitedchurchmorrisville.org to add your vision to the shape of what’s to come.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.