We celebrated a chilly but beautiful Mothering Sunday, recognizing that all of us engage in mothering, and all of us need mothering figures in our lives. In my children’s message I shared things that remind me of my mom, from story books to gardening and from band-aids representing her care of me to a rock representing her strength. Then I reflected that the loving characteristics of my mother are reflected in my dad, too, and my stepparents, aunts and uncles, family friends and the myriad people who nurture others throughout their lives.
When Jesus invited his followers to relate to God as a parent, and to feel the guidance and support of the spirit that “will not leave you orphaned,” he was inviting us into a different way of experiencing the divine. As a parent, God is not angry and strict, but one who loves and delights in us just as we are — while like any parent encouraging us to grow. We too have the choice to react with anger and bitterness, or love and wonder. What would happen if we lived as if we are all family in this way?
