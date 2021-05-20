The season after Easter concludes with Jesus leaving his disciples a second time, proclaiming that his followers are now responsible for carrying out his work in the world.
That’s no small task, Rev. Leigh Goodrich (Faith United Methodist Church, South Burlington) reflected in a guest message. “Jesus did really good things: healing, teaching, giving, serving, walking alongside.” We are called to do that and more, to have a “Jesus-sized dream,” a dream big and bold enough to unite, inspire, and maybe scare us a little, to be part of the transformation of the world.
What does our community need as we emerge from COVID? How can a church best help you? We would love to hear from you. Visit us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org, or catch a worship service on Zoom and Facebook Live, Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on local access TV.
On Sunday, May 23, we will observe Pentecost — a celebration of the spirit of God empowering the church to go and be in ministry in the world — with a parade to spread cheer and hope in our community. Look for our colorful umbrellas downtown as we proclaim that after every storm, the sun will shine again.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
