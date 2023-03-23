On Sunday, we sang “I Choose Love,” a beautiful song written in response to the 2015 shooting at Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. The radical forgiveness demonstrated by church members in the wake of this hate crime is remarkable. Forgiveness and love are always remarkable and must always be a choice.
Too often, those who have been oppressed, abused or targeted for violence are told they have to be forgiving, and religious leaders can add to this pressure. However, forgiveness cannot be forced or coerced, and it is not offered to absolve the person who committed the wrong. Forgiveness is an act of healing for the one who forgives. It is a choice to love, and to let go of pain or resentment.
