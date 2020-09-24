We are not going to go “back to normal.”
That was the crux of Rev. Becca Girrell’s message on Sunday. Just as God’s people longed to go back to Egypt because of the uncertainty of the wilderness, we long to go back to the way things were before the pandemic. But what we thought was normal was not sustainable for people with fewer resources or for the earth. No matter how familiar and comfortable, the old normal is no longer an option.
God leads people into the wilderness, not so we can try to get back to how things once were, but so that we can come to a new and better place. God feeds people in the wilderness, with sustenance that may seems strange, with tools like Facebook and Zoom, where we offer our worship services (Sundays at 10 a.m).
It’s different than what we are used to, but it will nourish us until together we can be part of the new, just, sustainable world God is creating on the other side of this pandemic.
The church offers a free, take-out community dinner this Friday, Sept. 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All are welcome, with masks and physical distancing.
— Becca Girell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.