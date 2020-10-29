In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Rev. Becca Girrell spoke Sunday about the long journey into safety and healing for survivors of domestic violence and those who offer support. “We don’t always get to see the end of the story,” she said, “but we keep loving, supporting and listening without judgment.”
Pastor Becca spoke of the importance to hold on to faith that God calls us to a better life, for survivors and their loved ones alike.
Ernie Lapierre served as liturgist, and Nancy MacDowell, Carrie Cook and Debbie Yacovone provided a special recording of “Amazing Grace.”
All are invited to a free, take-out community dinner, Friday Oct. 30, 5-6 p.m. Please wear a mask and keep 6-foot distance.
Sunday, Nov. 1 is All Saint’s Day, a time traditionally reserved for remembering those who have died in the preceding year. At noon on Nov. 1, the church invites the community to pause in recognition. We will ring church bells at that time, with each chime representing one thousand people in the United States who have died of COVID.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
