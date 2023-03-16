Why are we important to its community? Why is this particular church important to the members and friends of it? We were recently invited to reflect on these questions in a workshop, and on Sunday I shared my reasons for saying yes to serving as pastor here, almost three years ago.
I was and am impressed by our church’s dedication to Breakfast on Us (7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday) and community dinner (last Friday of the month) not only as giving out free food, but as places of building community and dignity. This is not a church that engages in charity, but rather helps people find the resources we need with the dignity we all deserve.
