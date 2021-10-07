This week Pastor Becca Girrell spoke about kintsugi, the Japanese art form of repairing broken pottery with lacquer mixed with precious metals, usually gold. The reconstructed pieces do not look like they used to, nor is it possible to imagine they have never been broken. Instead, the golden cracks highlight both brokenness and healing as part of the journey and transform the pot or dish into another art form that is ultimately more beautiful, valuable and interesting.
This, Girrell said, is an illustration of our individual and communal lives. All of us have histories of pain and healing, and certainly our world is being pieced back together from the brokenness the pandemic revealed. As singer and poet Leonard Cohen put it: “There is a crack in everything; that’s how the light gets in.”
God does not want us to hide these cracks or try to be exactly like we were before. Instead, we are invited to let the mending make us into something new, beautiful and infinitely valuable, embracing our brokenness and resilience.
All are invited to our take-out chicken pie supper, Saturday, Oct. 9. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 for 12 and under. For reservations, call 888-4551 or 521-7111.
— Pastor Becca Girrell
