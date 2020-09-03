Being in church in ways that are relevant and needed in our ever-changing world will not be easy, Rev. Becca Girrell reflected in her message (at 10 a.m. on Facebook and Zoom), but then again, God does not call us to do what is easy. In fact, when Moses understands that God is asking him to do something hard (Exodus 3:1-12), he asks God, “Who am I, that you would send me to Pharaoh?”
“What God tells Moses is, it’s not about who you are, it’s about who I am, and that I am with you,” Pastor Becca said. God does not promise easy answers or that we are up for the challenge, but God does promise that everywhere we are, everywhere we go, God is with us, making that place holy ground.
Together, we reflected on ways to share kindness, reflect joy and invite our wider community to conversation about supporting one another, dismantling racism and living with greater purpose in a post-COVID world.
Special music included “Holy Ground,” set to pictures of the sacred spaces around us. Hope Sturtevant offered the readings.
A free Breakfast on Us will be offered starting this Monday, 7-8:30 a.m., as a takeout-only meal.
— Becca Girrell
