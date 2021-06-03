“How many people am I?” Rev. Becca Girrell asked her son during the “Time for the Child in All of Us” Sunday at the United Community Church of Morrisville. Each of us is a single person, and yet we have multiple relationships and ways of acting and being known, in Girrell’s case: mom, pastor, beloved friend, child and more.
Similarly, we believe in one God, but know God in different ways, as a parent or creator, a friend and teacher, a spirit and sdvocate, and more.
Sometimes our differences and diversity become divisiveness, Girrell said. But just as God’s diversity is a strength, not a division, so should ours be. Let’s embrace our diversity as something that makes us more like God, and more able to act in love for the world.
The church will be offering strawberry shortcake for sale during the July 4 celebrations, and we are looking forward to opening our sanctuary for worship services on July 11.
In addition, services will continue to be available as they are now, on Zoom and Facebook Live Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on local access TV. Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
