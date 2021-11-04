We observed All Saint’s Day this weekend, pausing to lift the names of those loved ones who have died, particularly in the last year. With spoken names, ringing a bell and lighting a candle, we gave thanks for each person and commended them to God’s care.
Rev. Becca Girrell also called to mind Jesus’ words that we cannot add a single hour to our lives by worrying. In fact, worry can diminish our health and our enjoyment of life. “Of all the instructions Jesus gives, I think this may be one of the hardest to follow: ‘Do not worry about your life,’” she said. Reflecting on those who have died, we are reminded that the meaning and measure of life is in relationship and service, loving God and others.
Our community dinners have wrapped up for 2021, and we want to thank all our dinner volunteers and guests this year. We hope folks enjoy the special dinner opportunities this holiday season, and we look forward to serving you in January.
Hybrid worship services continue at 10 a.m. Sundays at the church, and on Zoom and Facebook.
You can learn more at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
