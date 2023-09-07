When Moses is called by God to lead his people out of slavery, he first responds with a very human question. God replies with very typical answers.

Moses asks, “Who am I to lead the people?” It’s a relatable question, because we all long to know that there’s something about us that makes us particularly skilled or powerful as we face challenges. Like so many of us, Moses wants to hear what’s special about him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.