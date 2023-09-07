When Moses is called by God to lead his people out of slavery, he first responds with a very human question. God replies with very typical answers.
Moses asks, “Who am I to lead the people?” It’s a relatable question, because we all long to know that there’s something about us that makes us particularly skilled or powerful as we face challenges. Like so many of us, Moses wants to hear what’s special about him.
God’s answer? “I will be with you.” Or put another way, it’s not about who Moses is; it’s about who God is. God elaborates in a most God-like way: “I am that I am” or “I will be what I will be.”
God’s nature is to be present, now and always, and the promise is to be with Moses — and with us — so that whatever challenges we face, we do not though our own strength, but because of God’s presence with us.
The folks of our church also had so much fun giving out cookies to celebrate the first week of school. We appreciate our teachers, staff and community, and celebrate our students and lifelong learners at the start of the new school year.
