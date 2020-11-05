Church bells rang out on Upper Main Street for more than eight minutes Sunday — 234 times — one ring for every thousand people who have died in the United States from COVID-19. This community opportunity for reflection and remembrance took place on All Saint’s Day, a time in many Christian traditions to honor those who have passed away in the last year.
Tradition calls these people “saints,” Pastor Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. “That’s not because they are perfect, or any more holy,” she said. The people who have come before shape us and leave a legacy of love and service; they are saints because they persevere and live lives of faith and love.
Deidre Tascarella provided a magnificent recorded rendition of the Lord’s Prayer, accompanied by Shaun Booher on the piano.
United Community Church and the Morristown Centennial Library, in partnership with Vermont Reads, are offering a book study on “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. The study will be over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 18.
Contact the church or library for a copy of the book and more information, or visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.