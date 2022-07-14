Isn’t the gift of imagination a wonderful thing? This Sunday we gave thanks that our creator gifted us with creativity and imagination. From wonder at the world around us to lifesaving scientific discovery, imagination is essential. Perhaps most important, imagination helps us grasp the scope of God’s love for each of us and for all the world — well beyond what we can understand rationally.
This month, we are, in the words of a hymn by Mark Miller, “imagining the people of God.” How do we receive and share God’s love with our neighbors? How do we creatively reimagine church in our time and place? What is unique about our community and about our church?
Come share in the uniqueness of United Community Church of Morrisville at our free weekday breakfast, 7-9 a.m., at our worship services in person and online, 10 a.m. Sundays and Mondays at noon on local access TV or visit us online at unitedchurchmorrisville.org. Imagine who we can be together.
All are welcome for a Sundae Walk on Sunday, July 17. We’ll meet at Oxbow Park at 6:30 p.m. and walk the rail trail together for about an hour, then gather at church for ice cream.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
