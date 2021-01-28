Sometimes the world feels too full of things to do and to worry about. Like the Biblical story of Martha and Mary, friends of Jesus, we feel worried and distracted by everything. But in that story, Jesus tells Martha (the one who is worried) that only one thing is needed: to spend time with God.
If our care of others stops being a blessing to us and becomes a burden, we risk burnout, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message on Sunday. “Sometimes we fall into the same trap Martha is caught in. We start to think we are defined by what we do for other people.”
Mary, however, chooses not to be defined by what she does, but simply to sit with Jesus. Jesus calls this “the better part,” empowering Mary — and us — in the counter-cultural choice to be defined by who we are and how we love, not by what we do.
On Friday, Jan. 29, 5-6 p.m., the chursh is offering a free, take-out community dinner. Please wear masks, keep a 6-foot distance from others, and enter via the ramp side door. All are welcome.
Worship services continue on Zoom and Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Becca Girrell
