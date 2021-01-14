Sunday’s worship service at the United Community Church focused on baptism, on the grace and love that are bigger than any individual or systemic sin, and on the call to all Christians to resist evil, injustice and oppression.
Like so many people across our nation, we witnessed the events in Washington, D.C., this past week with sadness, anxiety, anger and fear. Like so many places of worship, politically and socioeconomically diverse communities, we must be clear that violence and rage, threats and symbols steeped in racial oppression, and the dehumanization of others are never acceptable.
We will be in prayer for our community and our country, for healing and peace and for the smooth transfer of power that is the bedrock of democracy. Our whole community is invited to a vigil for peace, Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Light a candle where you are, or join us on Facebook or at the church driveway, 85 Upper Main St., with masks and physical distancing. Together, we will join in witness, proclaiming that peace and human dignity will prevail.
Worship services are Sundays 10 a.m., on Facebook and Zoom. Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Becca Girrell
