What sort of leaders does God call us to be? Rev. Becca Girrell reflected on leadership in her message Sunday. While people may long for a charismatic, definitive leader — in the church and in the world — this doesn’t always work out well. Instead, God often calls pairs or teams of leaders.
In the ultimate inversion of humanity’s longing for a king, we are given Jesus, who “takes on the form of a servant,” and who calls his followers friends. Jesus sends his disciples to serve others in pairs and teams, encouraging them to be family to each other, and the early church continued this practice.
As a congregation, we are a team, a family, and we pay forward this practice by teaming with our community. Where will we find new ways to partner together to help one another?
As summer unfolds, UCCM is looking forward to the July 4 celebrations — including strawberry shortcake! — as a time to be in community and the launch of hybrid in-person and online worship together beginning July 11.
Until then, you can catch us on Zoom and Facebook Live Sundays at 10 a.m., and Mondays at noon on local access TV.
— Becca Girrell
