The church welcomes a new pastor, the Rev. Rebecca Girrell. Pastor Becca began her ministry with the United Community Church on July 1, having most recently served for six years as the pastor of Lebanon (N.H.) United Methodist Church. She will deliver her first sermon to the congregation via social media, “What can we say?” on Sunday, July 26.
Pastor Becca was raised in the Northeast Kingdom and experienced her call to ministry in college in upstate New York, later earning her master's of divinity degree from Boston University School of Theology. She has 16 years of experience as a United Methodist pastor in New York, New Hampshire and Vermont.
She brings to Morrisville her deep commitment to justice for all people, and her particular advocacy for affordable and accessible housing, increasing food access and security, protecting people regardless of their immigration/documentation status, equal rights in the church and society regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity, and ongoing learning and work in the journey to dismantle racism.
Pastor Becca lives in Morrisville with her spouse, Sean Delmore — who is also a pastor, serving in Jericho and Essex Junction — and her children.
Known for programs like Breakfast on Us, Community Dinners and the site of the Lamoille County Youth Center, the United Community Church is committed to finding ways to re-launch these important programs in ways that are safe and sustainable. For more information about any of these programs, visit the church website at morrisvilleucc.org or call the church office at 802-888-2225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.