How can we believe in connection in a world that is disconnected? Rev. Becca Girrell invited the United Community Church of Morrisville to reflect on communion and what it means for all people, everywhere, to be one through God’s love.
Thinking about the early days of the pandemic, Pastor Becca said it was hard to imagine that we would be doing things like having worship services and sharing communion online. Yet somehow, these things are “real,” because we experience God’s presence and connection with one another, despite being separated as we take precautions to care for one another. In the “Time for the Child in All of Us,” Pastor Becca and her son William talked over Zoom and gave thanks for the ways we can be connected.
Debbie Yacovone helped celebrate our connection and oneness with special music, “One Bread, One Body.” Services are Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook and Zoom; find more information at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
All are invited to UCCM’s take-out only Chicken and Biscuit dinner (with gravy, green beans, cole slaw, apple crisp, and more), Friday, Oct. 9, 4:30-6 p.m. Call 888-4551 or 521-7111 to reserve a meal – $12 adults, $5 ages 6-12.
— Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.