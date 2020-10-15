The United Community Church of Morrisville put on a wonderful take-out chicken pie supper last Friday, and Rev. Becca Girrell reflected that “church people love a good supper!” Unsurprisingly, the Bible is filled with stories of meals together as examples of God’s realm.
Wrestling with one challenging story of a banquet, Pastor Becca named important themes about hospitality, welcome and inclusion for all people. However, just welcoming and being welcomed are not enough. “How we live out our faith as the church matters,” she said. Do we think it’s enough to just show up as church or claim our identity as loved by God, or do we understand that there is still work to do, to welcome others, to set a table big enough to include everyone, and to build a better world for all?
Visit our website for more information and worship links (Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook and Zoom) at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Becca Girrell
