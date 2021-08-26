For 25 years, Olympic gymnastics enthusiasts have celebrated 1996 U.S. women’s team member Kerri Strug landing a difficult vault despite a serious injury, Rev. Becca Girrell recalled on Sunday at United Community Church.
Strug sacrificed her body, her career and her well-being to help her team win a gold medal, and we celebrated her for it. But this buys into lies society tells us: that we are not worth more than gold, that women should sacrifice themselves for others, that men should never admit weakness.
This month, the greatest gymnast of all time showed us a different way. Simone Biles pulled out of most events at the Olympics to prioritize her mental and physical health. In so doing, she reminded us that there is strength in naming vulnerability, and that it takes courage to believe we are worth more than a medal or an accolade.
This truth is deeply woven in our faith: that we are not called to wear armor that shuts the world out, but to exercise compassion for ourselves and others, and that each of us is precious to God, worth more than gold.
This Friday, the church is offering a free take-out community dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
