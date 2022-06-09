On Sunday, we looked at two stories from the Bible that serve as mirror-opposites to one another. First, in the story of the Tower of Babel, humanity all speaks the same language and works together to build a tower honoring their own might and strength. The story holds that God scatters them and confuses their language, a way of explaining the differences and divisions in our world.
In the story of Pentecost (50 days after Easter), people are gathered rather than scattered, and through the power of the Holy Spirit, they can understand each other even though they are all from different places speaking different languages. What God desires is unity without uniformity, and diversity without division. When we can understand one another in our differences, then we can work together for good, rather than building monuments to our own possessions or power.
We apologize for the audio glitch in our broadcast Sunday. If you would like to join UCCM in worship and in working together for good, join us in person Sundays at 10 a.m. or simultaneously on Zoom and Facebook Live, which are broadcast Mondays at noon on local access TV.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
