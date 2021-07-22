Have you ever been too busy that you didn’t have time to eat or sleep or care for yourself? That’s how the followers of Jesus felt as they did the important work of healing, teaching and sharing the good news of God’s love. This is important work, but Jesus didn’t tell them to keep going. He told them to take time apart and rest.
In her message on Sunday, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell described this stage of pandemic recovery as a “second marathon.” The first marathon was the reordering of life brought about by COVID in the spring of 2020.
But now, just when it felt like we are getting the hang of things, we enter a second marathon: reorganizing and re-learning all over again as we become a church and a community that functions both in person and online.
“Before we start this second marathon, we need to catch our breath,” she said. “It didn't matter to the disciples where they went to rest, but with whom. We are called to rest together and in God’s presence.”
We hope rest and rejuvenation find you this week. Visit us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
