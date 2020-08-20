As the world changes due to the pandemic and its impact, the needs of our community are changing, too. “What are we learning about the needs of our community?” Rev. Becca Girrell asked in her sermon on Sunday, Aug. 16. Given that the church is an organization that exists primarily for people who are not part of it, Pastor Becca urges us to listen to the changing needs around us so we can respond appropriately.
“When the going gets tough, we are not able to respond from our best selves,” Pastor Becca said, in both her message to adults and “time for the child in all of us.” What comes out of us when we are stretched too thin is our fatigue, our frustration, our pain or our anger.
Our task as people of faith is to deeply listen to the needs of our community, and to offer love, grace, and healing. “This is the church we are called to be, in whose legacy we stand,” she said of the challenging story in Matthew 15:21-28.
Claudia Niles served as liturgist, and Shaun Booher provided music including “Together We Serve.” Worship services are Sundays at 10 a.m. on Facebook and Zoom.
— Becca Girrell
