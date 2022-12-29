One of the most interesting and important things about the Christian stories of the birth of Jesus is that they are told almost entirely through the voices and experiences of people who would have been disregarded by their society. We hear the thoughts and perspectives of a barren older woman, a young unmarried girl, nomadic shepherds, and even practitioners of strange astrology from foreign lands.
Meanwhile, Joseph, a descendent of King David, says nothing, the high priest is rendered silent, the local king is revealed to be desperate and frightened, and the emperors of nearby lands are footnotes. This story is from common people and for common people, about a God who uncommonly loves all the world.
The Christmas story, from a Christian perspective, is a powerful reminder that no one and not thing is unimportant to God, that worldly power pales beside spiritual power and the power of love, and that the voices and lives of marginalized folks are at the very center of God’s heart.
As a reflection of our belief that everything is sacred and everyone is beloved by God, we designated our Christmas offering to go entirely to supporting people in our community without housing.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
