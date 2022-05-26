“Do we want to be healed?” That’s the question Rev. Becca Girrell posed Sunday. We believe that God’s ultimate hope for all the world is healing — healing between people, healing between nations, healed bodies and hearts and minds, healing for the earth and healing between God and all things.
But that doesn’t mean that we are ready or willing to be healed. To heal a relationship may mean giving up some anger that we think has been protective; to heal the earth means giving up our overconsumption; to heal the wounds of racism means confronting white privilege and releasing power.
Even Jesus, the great healer, asked if people wanted to be healed. It can take time and openness to do the work of healing, but the peace that it brings is worth the work. Wherever you are in your life journey, whatever you are grieving or celebrating or struggling through, you are welcome here. Find us online at unitedchurchmorrisville.org or facebook.com/morrisvilleucc.
On Friday, May 27, the church is offering a free take-out community dinner, serving shepherd’s pie. Come to the ramp-side door 5:30-6:30 p.m. All donations support our mission in our community and around the world.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
