We celebrated Easter with two services on Sunday, at 8 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, and at 10 a.m. over Zoom and Facebook. Even with the ability to gather in person outside, this was an Easter unlike any other, an Easter marked by the pain of the past year, and the tentative hope for the months ahead.
The first Easter was also lacking unbridled joy, songs and smiling faces, Rev. Dr. Becca Girrell pointed out to the small gathering in the cemetery. The women who first encountered the empty tomb of Jesus ran away in fear. That’s an understandable reaction. Sometimes the transformation God works in our lives is frightening. Sometimes, believing and hoping again is painful, when we have been through too much heartbreak and loss.
As spring unfolds, the church dares to hope and dream and dance for joy again. Together, we’ll find resilience and life on the other side of the losses of the past year. How can our whole community safely come back together as we support one another in courage and hope? Visit us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org or Facebook and share your hope and courage with our community. Happy Easter!
— Becca Girrell
