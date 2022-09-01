On behalf of the Breakfast on Us community, we would like to thank the News and Citizen for the respectful and poignant article about one of our regular breakfast guests, Darrell Adams. May his story inspire all of us to greater action in support of our neighbors who face addiction, homelessness and limited access to health care and other resources.
In the biblical Letter to the Hebrews, we are encouraged to do all the good we can, and to show hospitality to strangers, because in doing so, “some people have entertained angels without knowing it.” An “angel” is not necessarily someone good or perfect, but a messenger from God. Elsewhere we are reminded to help and serve others without expecting anything in return.
When we serve folks at our free breakfast (weekdays 7-9 a.m.) or community dinner (last Friday of the month), we experience the joy of giving without expecting anything in return. At the same time, we often find that getting to know the people in our community — honoring their stories — is its own reward. As with Adams, every person has a story or a message to share, and all our lives are richer when we honor that truth.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
