There is power in truth telling and in sharing our stories. That was the theme of this week’s worship service. Rev. Becca Girrell led the worship service focused on the healing power of truth telling and the importance of being honest about our vulnerability.
Virtual guest preacher Leigh Goodrich of Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington shared her own stories of hardship, and the silencing pain of being dismissed or not believed when she shared her truth.
Especially in the face of the isolation brought about by COVID, we also are called to break the stigma around seeking mental health care, recognizing that sharing and holding one another’s stories, including those of depression, anxiety or other mental illness, is vitally important.
Stories are all around us, to encourage, inspire and teach, as Pastor Becca and her son William shared in a message for children and children-at-heart. What are your stories that you need to share?
In the time leading up to Easter, worship services continue Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live, and focus on the many ways God offers us healing. Visit unitedchurchmorrisville.org for more information.
— Becca Girrell
