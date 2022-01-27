We want to believe everything happens for a reason. Our minds desperately hope to make sense of why terrible things happen — why illness and loss and violence plague our world. But at the end of the day the real questions we need to be asking are of the heart: What does this mean? Where is God amid human suffering? How can we endure?
In the Bible as in human community, there are no satisfying answers for why bad things happen — no, not even that they are part of God’s plan. Time and time again, the answer isn’t about a divine reason that makes sense of things, but about the courage to carry one another through crisis and the faith that sustains us even and especially when having faith in anything at all is its own challenge.
We stand in solidarity and community with our neighbors of Jewish faith, especially our siblings at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, as a profound example of faith and resilience amid a time of fear. May deep peace and healing abound.
We look forward to seeing our neighbors at the free take-out community dinner Friday, Jan. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.