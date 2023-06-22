June is a month of celebrations, and we’re giving thanks for the wonderful people and amazing milestones in our community.
On June 11, Sara Russell led a recognition of graduates during worship, and we celebrated the achievements of the young people of our church family, near and far, who are transitioning from high school and college into new opportunities. Your faith community is proud of you and here to support you.
On June 18, Judy Stancliff led a celebration of fathers and father-like figures, recognizing how the roles and gifts of parenting and of men have changed over the years. Thanks to all people who nurture, teach and child rear.
This month also holds the celebration of Juneteenth, the holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States when word of liberation reached people in Texas on June 19, 1865. June is also the month to celebrate LGBTQ Pride. While justice has sometimes been too long in coming, thanks be to God when at last justice comes.
From personal milestones to liberation and justice for Black and queer kin, we gives thanks this June for these reasons to celebrate with all God’s children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.