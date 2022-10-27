In April 2020, roughly half of grocery stores in the U.S. were out of the same item: toilet paper. We have an innate human tendency to try to gather the things that we think will make us feel more secure, be it toilet paper, grain, money or power.
But the truth is there is never enough to make us feel safe and happy. No amount of our own work or wealth can prolong our lives or increase the happiness or meaning in them. The real problem is thinking that it’s ever about us. Our higher power, our faith, our sense of purpose and love in the world are the only things of which we can ever have enough.
God, however we understand God, is the one who offers security, purpose and hope. Faith in God, lived out in community, can move us from fear into celebrating abundance.
We are offering our free, take-out community dinner Friday, Oct. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come to the ramp-side entrance of the church for ham, mashed potatoes and sides. Celebrating plenty amid hard times is part of who we are. Visit us at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
