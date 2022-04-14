Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter, we recognized the powerfully political acts of Jesus at the start of his last week on earth. Jesus positioned himself as a clear alternative to the Roman military power that oppressed his people.
But he also opposed the religious leaders who cautioned silence and complicity. The journey of faith is an intricate balance of holding faith, dignity, and integrity along with compassion and peace.
All are welcome to journey through Holy Week with United Community Church, and we are very excited about our first in-person Easter service since 2019.
Please enjoy some of these opportunities for worship and reflection: Holy Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., worship service with communion, prayer stations and special music, in person and on Facebook Live; Good Friday, April 15, 7 p.m., evening of sacred music and reflection with in our beautiful sanctuary; Easter Sunday, April 17, 7 a.m., outside at Riverview Cemetery behind the library, or at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Facebook Live.
Masks are requested at indoor events and are available at the church.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
