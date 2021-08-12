The Olympics are an opportunity to see impressive displays of strength, grace and agility — more than we might have thought possible, Rev. Becca Girrell said in her message Sunday. Even more impressive, however, are the displays of compassion, encouragement and resilience as athletes cheer one another on, help their competitors and demonstrate kindness and fairness.
The Bible encourages us to be “imitators of God,” and this seems daunting, if not impossible. Surely, we can’t heal illness, or create from nothingness, or walk on water, any more than most of us could perform back flips or swim for miles. And yet, we can love extravagantly, encourage and inspire, dream and create, live in kindness, fairness and forgiveness.
Perhaps we are called to imitate God in these ways, bearing with one another, working through our differences and sharing God’s love with the world. That is medal worthy indeed.
United Community Church is happy to offer a free breakfast each weekday morning 7-9 a.m., and to invite all to our worship services, Sundays at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and on Zoom and Facebook Live.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
