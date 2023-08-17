If we ever think our families are plagued by dysfunction, we’ve got nothing on some of the stories from the Bible, which read like an ancient soap opera. This summer we followed one biblical “Dynasty”: Abraham and Sarah, “Young and Restless,” wandering childless nomads.
Abraham had a child with Sarah’s “Handmaid” Hagar (actually where that tale’s plotline comes from).
Abraham’s grandson Jacob followed God as his guiding light but was constantly at war with his family all the “Days of (Their) Lives.” He ended up with two wives — “Bold and Beautiful” — two concubines and 12 sons. He thought, of “All My Children,” I love Joseph best.
But this angered Joseph’s older brothers, who conspired on “How to Get Away with Murder.” Rueben, the oldest, planned to secretly rescue his brother and so get back in his dad’s good graces after sleeping with his stepmother — at least he kept it “All in the Family” — so instead the brothers threw Joseph into the “Dark Shadows” of a pit.
But what goes around comes around “As the World Turns,” and God used even this “Scandal” to bring about opportunities for reconciliation rather than “Revenge,” and to save the region from famine.
