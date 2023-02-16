Living with justice and compassion in the world sounds good in general. However, the details are where things can get messy. For example, when the prophets of the Judeo-Christian tradition write that we are called to “let the oppressed go free,” or “welcome the homeless poor into your house,” they are not speaking in metaphor, and are encouraging action that is controversial. Even within one faith community, we don’t always agree about the best way to “release the bonds of injustice.”
It certainly made people around Jesus angry too. His message was at times scandalous in its inclusion and equity. Maybe that’s why he encouraged his followers to not lose their saltiness. Salt preserves food and enhances the best (hopefully) of other flavors. But salt also can poison plant and animal life and hurts in an open wound. These days, being salty means being angry or disgruntled.
