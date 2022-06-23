On Sunday, Carol Olsen led the service in the pastor’s absence. In a world full of constant stimulation and noise, she invited us to be still. Only when we are still can we notice the world around us, the warning signs of storms or the wisdom of others.
Olsen invited those gathered to share the sage advice of fathers and other wise men in their lives as we observed Father’s Day.
This is not to say that all technology is bad. Sunday was also Juneteenth, the day when word of the end of slavery reached Texas and folks were finally free. The war had ended on April 9, but it took more than two months for everyone to hear the news of their own freedom. Today, we have this information almost instantly.
Still, we need stillness today, so that others can be heard and seen in both their gifts and their needs, Olsen said. We need stillness so we can know our own needs as well, and so we can receive God’s direction and guidance for our lives.
Learn more at unitedchurchmorrisville.org.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.