We might think of angels as beautiful people with white robes and halos, or adorable babies with wings. But the angels in the Bible are described as fearsome-looking creatures, and usually show up with news that life is about to change in big ways, Rev. Becca Girrell said Sunday. No wonder they nearly always greet people with the line “Do not be afraid.”
At United Community Church, we are spending Advent (the season of waiting leading up to Christmas) flying in the face of fear and spreading the message of hope in the face of despair. What does it mean to live with more hope today? It does not mean denying the challenges around us, such as climate change and the
latest surge of the pandemic. It means finding the courage and tenacity to keep going in the face of these challenges.
We’re also drawing strength from the gift of one another’s presence. In a time when we feel so disconnected, sometimes the greatest gift is a listening ear, a friendly face. If you are longing for community, stop by, or reach us at 888-2225 or unitedchurchmorrisville.org. We’re here to offer hope to one another.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
