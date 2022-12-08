Richard Rohr writes, “God loves things by becoming them,” precisely what Christians believe happened in the birth of Jesus. God loves humanity by becoming humanity, making all of us sacred.
Part of the important teaching of our faith is that every person is loved by God and therefore loved by us. Sometimes we find some people difficult to love. Often, this is because they remind us of the unlikeable parts of ourselves. What if the Christmas miracle could be for us to love and forgive our whole selves so that we can whole-heartedly love others?
This holy season, you are invited to join us for these special services, which are in person and on Facebook Live. These include “The Longest Night” on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m., for those experiencing grief, loss or feeling less than merry at Christmastime. A Christmas Eve service for all ages will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. Christmas Day celebration and top-10 hymn sing are on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
— Rev. Becca Girrell
